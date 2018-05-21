The Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson Monday met with his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at the Government House, Kaduna.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Dickson said his visit was to support the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on true federalism headed by el-Rufai.

He commended the far reaching recommendations of the committee and urged Nigerians to support restructuring for a fairer, more stable, sustainable and a united Nigeria.

According to him, restructuring is about fundamental constitutional reforms that will ensure an indivisible Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “Nation building is a work in progress and not something that will be finished by one leader, party or one government, or even by one generation.”

According to Dickson, “By restructuring, we are talking about fundamental constitutional reforms to bring about a fairer and more stable and sustainable Nigeria and all of these within the context of united, indivisible Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our leaders, our founding fathers gave us this country but we cannot claim that the present structure of this country is perfect.”

He maintained further that: “No nation is perfect, nation building therefore is continuous work in progress and that is great work and contributions of Governor el-Rufai’s committee even though it is the committee of a political party.

“A number of us across party lines believe that we need to advance the conversations.

“If you ask me what is restructuring? Restructuring simply means constitutional reforms, constitutional amendments, federalism or now we say devolution of power.”

He urged those that may not have properly understood the concept of restructuring to understand that “restructuring is not evil and portends no evil nor doom for Nigeria and that is why I support the great work the governor has done and I am here to commend him”.

Also speaking in the same vein, el-Rufai said despite party affiliation, there is need to work together for a balance federation.

El-Rufai said his committee will lobby other governors and political leaders to advance the implementation of the report of the committee.

El-Rufai said: “We must all work together. All hands must be on deck to make our country better. For me the work of APC committee on true federalism reflected that consensus among our party leaders and the APC National Executive Committee has adopted our report and set up technical committee on the implementation.

“I hope that technical committee will soon report to the party so that they will send the recommendations to the government.

“I welcome the support we received from Governor Dickson from day one and he crossed party line and refused to take the attitude of opposition.

“We are talking to continue to advocate and lobby our colleagues, the governors forum and lobby other political leaders to advance the work, so that we have a fair, balance federation that will be fair to everyone.