President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met separately behind closed doors with Governors Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the meetings are still being awaited, but Ambode told State House correspondents that he was in the villa to thank the president for his visit to Lagos State in April where he inaugurated several projects.

On his part, Ortom disclosed that he updated the president on the current security situation in Benue.

Buhari also met with Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where he was quoted as congratulating him over his re-appointment for another five-year term.