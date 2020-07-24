



The panel investigating the financial activities of the Local Government Areas in Imo State yesterday made a startling revelation after submitting its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma, disclosing that N141 billion was spent on frivolous projects between 2011 and 2019 in the council areas of the State.





Chairman of the panel, Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), who submitted the findings of the panel to the governor noted particularly that the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha reduced the local government system to a bedrock of corruption.

He noted that during the period under review, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioners, Council Chairmen and contractors were involved in colossal squandering of the LGA allocations, adding that stealing of public fund was made a past time.