Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to engage the nation’s security chiefs in a decisive talks to find solution to the spate of killings and destructions by criminal gangs masquerading as herdsmen.

In order to address the worrisome escalation in fuel subsidy deductions from the Federation Account, the governors said they have resolved to implement the PMS supply and distribution monitoring system in each state.

The governors, who met Wednesday night under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), also resolved to send a delegation to Plateau State to show solidarity with the people and to commiserate with victims of last weekend’s murderous attacks by suspected Funlani herdsmen on the villagers residing in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government areas.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting that lasted for several hours, the Forum said: “It strongly condemned recent attacks in Plateau State and the spate of insecurity in the country.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Plateau and other states including victims who were caught in transit travelling to and from neighbouring states, the governors unanimously demanded the persecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The state chief executives also resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crises.

The communique, signed by the Chairman of the NGF and

Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, reads: “Forum noted with delight and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for their quick response and visit to Plateau State to show empathy to the people of the state. Members equally commended Governor Simon Lalong for the way he handled the very sad situation.

“Governors resolved to hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a wholistic solution to the country’s security situation.”

As part of the deliberations at the Forum’s monthly meeting, the NGF looked into the worrisome issue of ascertaining the actual volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being consumed in the country.

The governors were briefed on energy, security and cross-border leakages by officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The forum also took on the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who was represented by the Chief Executive, Downstream, NNPC, Henry Ikem Obi, on the effects of subsidy withdrawals on remittances to the Federation Account.

At the meeting, the Director of DPR, Mr. Mordecai Danteni Baba Ladan, was represented by the Team Lead, Terminal Operation, DPR, Idris Abdulraham.

In the communique, the governors pledged to continue to engage with the federal government, the leadership of NNPC, DPR, NCS, and other security agencies to curb hoarding, diversion, smuggling and illegal hike in ex-depot or retail pump price to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security.

They also reiterated their resolve to implement the PMS supply and distribution monitoring system in each state.

While speaking to journalists after their meeting, Governor Yari emphasised that the Forum was not after the subsidy but is concerned about unrealistic figures on the volume of PMS being dished out by the NNPC.

The Forum also received presentation from the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on broadband deployment in Nigeria.

The governors acknowledged the importance of broadband deployment for both economic development and revenue generation, and pledged to work closely with the commission and infrastructure companies to remove the impediments to broadband deployment including unifying right of way charges and addressing multiple regulation and multiple taxation.