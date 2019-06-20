<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum met in Abuja on Wednesday night to deliberate on the remittance of statutory fund from Federation Account direct to the 774 councils based on the orders of Nigeria Financial Intelligent Unit.

The governors were said to be angry that despite their protest to President Muhammadu Buhari, allocations were sent directly to the local government areas last week by the Federal Government.

Though the matter is already in court, a source at the meeting, told journalists that the governors received briefs from their lawyers.

The meeting, which started around 8 pm, was presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi who was elected last month to replace the former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

About 22 governors and deputy are attending the meeting.