The thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have converged in Abuja for a marathon meeting to review deductions being made from states accounts following bailout funds of N614 billion given to them by the federal government.

The meeting is at the moment on going, just as a source said that the governors who are ready to pay, want to ask of adjustment of timeline, may be from a period of ten years to fifteen years.

The states have recently commenced the repayment of the money they collected as demanded by the federal government.

According to them, the deductions are too much and seeking extension to the period of repayment at a less stringent rate.

Other items on the agenda are the Consideration and Adoption of the Minutes of the Last NGF Meeting; Chairman’s Update on Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation PHC Meeting in Seattle, Nov. 12-13, 2019 and other side meetings.

Other items are Proposal for Recovery of Funds Due to State Governments Withholding Tax (WHT), Collection of Ground Rent. NTEL, MTEL etc.); biefing by NEC Ad-hoc Committee on Excess Crude and other Special Accounts of the Federation H.E. Governor Nasir El-Rufai; Review on NEC Meeting Agenda; Update on PHCOUR and other health related matters and Director General Brief.