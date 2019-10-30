<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governors of the nine oil producing states of the country on Tuesday kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for Senate’s confirmation of members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The oil producing state governors are those of Abia, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, and Bayelsa states.

Aside from the governors, the Peoples Democratic Party youths, under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard, have also condemned the composition of the board.

Rejecting the list of the board members, the governors, it was gathered, would hold an emergency meeting this week to address the issue.

A source close to the governors told our correspondent that the NDDC governors condemned the list and “will call for an emergency meeting this week over the issue, and they will also meet their senators”.

The source added that at the last meeting the governors had with Mr. President, “he had said that he has not submitted any letter to the National Assembly and he has also said he will consult with the governors before taking any action”.

Also, the South-South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, condemned the list, adding that the letter to the National Assembly was suspicious.

The group said: “We are not sure if the letter was signed by the president.”

In his letter to the National Assembly, President Buhari requested the Senate to consider and confirm the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo State) as chairman and Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta) as Managing Director, Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Other members of the board are Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), Executive Director, Projects; Maxwell Oko (Bayelsa), Executive Director, Finance and Admin; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Delta Rep.; Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Edo Rep.; Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers), Rivers Rep.; Nwogu N. Nwogu (Abia), Abia Rep.; Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Akwa Ibom Rep., and Theodore A. Allison, Akwa Ibom Rep.