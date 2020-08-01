



Governor Babagana Zulum has said that there are still major challenges to be addressed in the education sector which has suffered neglect for a long time.

The governor, who hosted the Borno Elders Forum during the Sallah day festival, noted that apart from education, security, health and agriculture sector would be given special priorities in his second-year journey.

Governor Babagana Zulum also hosted members of the National Assembly members as well as All Progressive Congress state executives to a Sallah luncheon.

The occasion, which took place at the Government House Maiduguri, was equally attended by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Alh Usman Durkwa, security Chiefs and party stalwart among others.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked them for honouring his invitation and for the support he enjoyed from them and assured them of total commitment to improving the living standard of the people through the education sector.

He maintained that training and retraining of teachers would remain his topmost priority, stressing that everything possible would be done to sanitise the education sector at all levels so that unqualified teachers would no longer be in the system.





The governor regretted over the lingering issue of ghost workers in the council payroll, stressing that the need for transparency at the local government level cannot be overemphasised, adding that appropriate measures will be taken to bring sanity in the Local government system.

To correct all the abnormalities at the local government, he maintained that there is the need for a collective effort from all and therefore called for support and prayers from all so that the needed objectives would be achieved.

Chairman Borno Elders Forum, Alh Gambo Gubio, lauded the Governor for the laudable achievements recorded in just one year in office, adding that Zulum has touched the lives of many people particularly the social investment program and the housing among others.

While condoling the governor on the death of prominent citizens of the state, he stressed the need for all citizens to give maximum support to the governor to enable him to achieve the developmental programs in the state.

In their separate remarks, Senator Abubakar Kyari and speaker Borno State House Of Assembly, Abdulkarem Lawan, appreciated the governor for his untiring effort towards repositioning the state and pledged their support and cooperation at national and state levels to enable him to achieve his good intentions of moving Borno State forward.