Borno state Governor Prof Babagana Zulum on Friday paid a surprise visit to the State Secretariat where he only saw three state workers that had resumed at exactly 8:30am.

”No food for lazy persons, we came here 8:30am, we only met only three workers and now 9: 30 we have 135 workers that have resume so far.”

Prof. Zulum made this pronouncement after inspection to the state secretariat in Maiduguri on Friday that in as much his administration is willing to pay the workers, they also must justify their pay.

“The hard working and dedicated staff shall be rewarded. I have given directives to pay level grant to these 135 staff that are around, immediately. We will ensure that these 135 staff that are around get all they are entitled to,” Prof. Zulum warned.

He warned that he would not tolerate indiscipline and sanctions will be served to erring workers accordingly.