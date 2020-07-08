



Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday inaugurated a committee for the establishment of a Medical College and Teaching Hospital for the Borno State University.

Inaugurating the technical committee at a ceremony at Government House, Maiduguri, Zulum said that the committee would be headed by Dr Othman Kyari, a healthcare professor and former Chief Medical Director of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He said that the Committee would develop a blueprint for the establishment of the college, in collaboration with stakeholders like the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the National Universities Commission.

The governor, who gave the committee three months to submit its recommendations, observed that with a medical college in the state university, funds used in sponsoring citizens for medical courses abroad and other places would remain in Borno and help to improve the university and other aspects of education.

He said the committee’s terms of reference included examining and advising government on the feasibility of establishing Borno State College of Medicine and Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

He added that the team was expected to produce blueprint for speedy establishment of the Borno State College of Medicine and Borno State University Teaching Hospital, including appropriate timelines for the commencement of the two institutions.





He said “the Committee is also expected to produce relevant technical documents, including appropriate designs, and likely cost implications for the two projects.

“It will identify and advise government on appropriate sites for the two projects, bearing in mind the post COVID-19 challenges.

“It will advise on the best strategies of getting qualified academic staff for all the departments in the Borno State College of Medicine, as well as the minimum staff requirement for smooth take-off of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

“To advise on appropriate state-of-the-art equipment required for the two projects.

“To consider and advise on the possibility of working out strong collaboration with University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and University of Maiduguri toward the success of the two projects.

“To consider and advise on the possibility of securing support nationally and internationally toward the realisation of the projects.

“To liaise with relevant regulatory bodies, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and National University Commission (NUC) to facilitate the smooth and timely takeoff of the two projects.

“To consider any other matter relevant to its assignment.

”And to co-opt any other person or persons the committee deems useful for the success of its assignment.”