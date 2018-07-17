Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State Monday boasted that he would not be in a hurry to remember that he utilised Zamfara State Paris Club refunds for development projects.

Yari said that he could beat his chest anywhere, any day that he used Zamfara resources to transform the rural state and give it a civilised and modern outlook to fit into the global village.

The Nigerian Governors Forum boss said his administration succeeded in transforming a state in total penury to an Eldorado, pointing out that his legacies had been speaking volumes in the state.

He added that he would be remembered by the people of the state for even development after he might have left office.

Yari spoke in Zurmi when he hosted his counterpart from Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who was in the state to commission some projects that were initiated and executed by Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

Some of the projects commissioned by the visiting governor include Zurmi General Hospital which was rehabilitated and upgraded to the status of a General Hospital from its original position as a rural health care centre which Governor Abdulaziz Yaris said gulped a whooping sum of N887 million.

Other projects which the visiting governor commissioned include the N49 million electrification project at Gorin-Bori also in Zurmi Local Government and the township road constructed by the present current administration led by Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Speaking, Governor Yari maintained that his administration has executed various development projects that have direct bearings to the lives of the citizens.

Governor Masari noted that Mr. Abdulaziz Yari was working according to the laid down policy of the ruling party which, he said, was for the transformation of Nigeria through human and capital development programmes.