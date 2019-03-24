<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Abdula’ziz Yari of Zamfara State, on Saturday, signed the 2019 budget of the state into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari had, on Monday, presented the 2019 proposed budget bill of N135.326 billion to the state state House of Assembly.

Earlier, presenting the documents to Gov. Yari, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, said the budget covered almost every aspect of human endeavour, specifically the areas that could improve productivity and human development.

“These included construction and reconstruction of roads, provision of electricity and water supply, educational transformation projects such as completion of the state university,” he said.

He said the assembly, after considering various factors such as insecurity, resolved to increase the size of the budget to N135.428 bn against the former figure of N135.326 bn.

“The approved budget size is N135.428 bn, with the capital expenditure of N72.610 billion while the recurrent expenditure is N63.818 billion”, Rikiji said.

According to him, the size of the budget is increased by N101.5 million.

Yari, who lauded the lawmakers over speedy passage of the budget, said it was presented late due to some challenges that affected the state government.