



Zamfara State Governor Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari has presented a budget of N 135, 326, 920 for 2019 to the House of Assembly.

N72, 610bn is proposed for capital expenditure that will be disbursed to the main sectors, including power supply, transport, commerce, cooperative and finance while recurrent expenditure stands at N62, 716, 920, 578bn.

Breakdown for the social sector in the budget comprises of education, health, youth and social welfare and information N22, 960bn taking 32 percent of the budget.

Education has the highest allocation of N11,170bn followed by health with N8, 450bn.

Information takes N1, 645bn while youth development takes N830m.

He urged Zamfara residents to cooperate with the incoming administration, which he revealed is a government of continuity.

Yari further assured the incoming administration of Mukhtar Shehu Idris, the Governor-elect will continue with the infrastructural development in the state.

He pointed out his government has over the last seven years impacted on lives of the people of the state positively.

He called on residents to shun some self- appointed groups and individuals that blackmail his administration, using the insecurity problems bedevilling the state as weapon.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon. Garba Rikiji assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget.