Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has directed the 17 emirate councils in the state to organize a round table discussion with stakeholders on how to end terrorism and bloodbath in the state.

The Governor gave the directive iat a stakeholders’ meeting at his Talata Mafara residence while meeting with security chiefs and stakeholders on security, pointing out that Zamfara State has become a household name and laughing stock in the face of the world.

According to the Governor, it is the duty of the Emirs and the traditional leaders to convey stakeholder discussing in their respective domains and brainstorm on the way of solving the emerging security challenges that have plagued the state, adding that his government would act upon any security lapses.

Yari expressed concern over the constant terror attacks in the state in spite the security operatives in the state, describing them as toothless bulldogs.

He noted that, the insecurity situation has called for public attention and for the traditional leaders to stand up against the development.

Continuing the state’s chief security officer admitted that his state has been in the world news due to the constant killings and kidnappings which he lamented have been a daily affairs in spite huge resources being spent on maintaining the security agencies in the state.