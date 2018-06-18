Gov. Abdulaziz Yari has directed the 17 emirs in Zamfara to immediately file detailed reports on the security situation in their domain.

The governor said on Monday while receiving Sallah homage from the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Birnin-Magaji and Zurmi, that the emirs should immediately convene stakeholders meeting on the matter.

Yari said that the reports should provide recommendations that would enable the government take appropriate measures in addressing the serious insecurity situation in the state.

He expressed deep concern over the recurring killings in the state in spite of the presence of security agencies and said his administration is working with relevant stakeholders within and outside the state to find lasting solution to the problem.

In their separate remarks, the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad-Asha, Birnin-Magaji, Alhaji Hussaini Dan’ali-Maude and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of Zurmi assured continued support to end the killings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaura-Namoda emirate council presented its reports on security to the governor during the event.