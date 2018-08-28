Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Tuesday decried delay in the delivery of the ongoing 61 Kilometres road linking Dauran Town in Zurmi Local Government Area to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda Towns.

Yari expressed the concern while inspecting the ongoing projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract was awarded in 2016 at the cost of over N4 billion to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

Yari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Malam Ibrahim Dosara, directed the company to increase its pace and complete the finishing touches to the project before the stipulated time.

“Considering the huge resources invested in the project, the company has no reason whatsoever to delay it, especially as the inhabitants of the area have been expecting its completion,’’ he said.

The governor said that the road was scheduled to be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in September.

He also expressed his disappointment with the low performance of contractors handling the ongoing reconstruction and expansion of Birnin-Magaji General Hospital.

Yari urged the contractors to work in line with the contractual agreement and intensify efforts toward the completion of the projects.

The governor, accompanied by the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Lawal Liman, and other government functionaries, also inspected the Birnin-Magaji Township road project.