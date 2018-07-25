Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has called for more United States support to contain security challenges in the country.

Yari made the appeal while receiving the Acting US Ambassador to Nigeria David Young, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Gusau.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Public Enlightenment, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau.

Yari told the ambassador that the state has been facing security challenges including banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality for over eight years.

He said the problem had nothing to do with ethnicity and religion, but purely a criminal activity.

Yari lamented that the problem had persisted in spite of his administration’s numerous support to security agencies through logistics and information.

He also appreciated the US support to Nigeria on security and called for more support in form of training and modern equipment.

Earlier, Young said he was in the state to condole with the government and people on the incessant killings of innocent people.

He said the US government had been partnering with Nigeria in areas of security, education and economy, among others.

Young said the visit was also aimed at getting a clear picture of the security challenge confronting the state.