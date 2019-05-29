<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, the newly sworn-in governor of Gombe State, has suspended all appointments, contracts and allocations by the state and local government councils as from March 10.

Yahaya who announced the suspension during his inaugural speech in Gombe on Wednesday stressed that there were a lot of illegalities by the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He said that steps would be taken to address all illegalities, adding that perpetrators and illegal beneficiaries would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“There were illegalities perpetrated by the immediate past administration and we will take steps to address all illegalities. Perpetrators and illegal beneficiaries will be held to account.

“In the meantime, all appointments, contracts and allocations entered into by the state government and local government councils from March 10, 2019 are hereby suspended,” he said.

Yahaya stressed that “ it will no longer be business as usual.”

He decried the attitude of Dankwambo’s administration for failing to give the desire cooperation throughout the transition process.

He also decried poor state of the education sector, promising to constitute a high powered committee to review establishment of tertiary institutions in the state.

Yahaya promised to give priority to workers’ welfare while appealing to civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by being dedicated, selfless, prudent, honest and professional in their respective assignments.

He also thanked the people of the state for their supports and expressed his appreciation to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving him the platform to govern the state.