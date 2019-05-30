<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has disclosed that the Nyesom Wike’s administration decided to set up a committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 local government councils of the state is to reposition LGAs as the bastion of grass-roots development and democratic dividends.

She made the disclosure at the Government House, Port Harcourt, according to an online statement on Thursday by the Head of her Press Unit, Owupele Benibo, when members of the audit committee met with chairmen of the 23 LG councils.

Harry-Banigo said: “The local government is the closest tier of government to the people. His Excellency (Wike) wants to be sure that funds that get to the local governments are used in the overall interest of the people, especially for projects that will touch the lives of the people.”

Rivers deputy governor also called for maximum cooperation with the committee members, for optimum result, declaring that the committee’s members would not hesitate to indict local government councils and other stakeholders that failed to give maximum cooperation, while insisting that all necessary documents in their possession and required for the exercise, must be provided.

She noted that the committee’s members would not tolerate any attempt to interfere with the smooth running of the audit, while declaring that any form of inducement would attract sanctions.

Harry-Banigo declared that any member of the committee who opted to compromise would immediately be removed.

The Mayor (Chairman) of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Victor Ihunwo, while responding on behalf of his colleagues, assured Rivers deputy governor that all the council chairmen in Rivers would give their maximum support to ensure the success of the crucial assignment.

Wike, on May 28 this year, inaugurated members of the committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 LG councils from May 2018 to May 2019, with three weeks given to complete the assignment and submit the report.