Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday announced the suspension of 12 Local Government Council chairmen for insubordination.

The suspended Council Chairmen are: Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

Nwakudu said the affected Chairmen were sanctioned for failure to participate in state official functions, which were not mentioned.

