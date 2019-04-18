Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Thursday announced the suspension of 12 Local Government Council chairmen for insubordination.
The suspended Council Chairmen are: Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.
Nwakudu said the affected Chairmen were sanctioned for failure to participate in state official functions, which were not mentioned.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]