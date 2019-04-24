<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State House of Assembly, on Tuesday approved the suspension of 12 council chairmen by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The local government areas affected are: Okrika, Abua/Odual, Emohua, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East and Ikwerre.

Others are: Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo local government areas.

Governor Wike’s request was read by the Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, for adoption, debate and approval by the lawmakers during plenary.

The lawmakers agreed that the governor’s action was in line with the Local Government Laws, 2018 as made by the Assembly.

Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Kelechi Nwogu, said the suspension of the council chairmen will serve as deterrence to those, who might feel that they are above the law.

It was not clear what their offences were, except the official President statement that accused them of not attending state functions.