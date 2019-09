Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that other states are being used to fight against Rivers State as part of attempts to illegally grab the state’s oil wells.

Commissioning the dualised/reconstructed Birabi Street, Elegbam-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, Governor Wike said the State has the capacity to resist any form of oil well annexation.

He said: “So many states are being used to fight Rivers State to collect our oil Wells. We have the capacity to fight back. No state will take what belongs to Rivers State. Whether you are PDP or APC State, anybody who attempts to take what belongs to Rivers, Rivers State will fight back. This is not a question of party. It is the interest of the state that matters. My interest is Rivers State, not political party. If you are in PDP and you don’t love Rivers State, I will not love you . My love for you is based upon your love for Rivers State “.

He said that Rivers State deserves the best, noting that his administration will continue to work for the growth of the state. The governor said that his administration will enhance the infrastructural base of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, as a large percentage of Rivers people live in the state capital territory.

He thanked the people of Rumuadaolu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area for cooperating with the contractors to deliver the road. Governor Wike praised former Rivers governor, Dr Peter Odili, for grooming the present generation of political leaders in the state.

“Dr Peter Odili is the person who brought all of us up. No political leader can claim that he is what he is today without Odili. Odili laid the foundation. But for him, Ikwerre man would not be Governor of Rivers State. Ikwerre people owe him a lot. It was difficult in this state for any Ikwerre man to be Governor. He took the risk for an Ikwerre man to be Governor.