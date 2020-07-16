



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday stormed the residence of a former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, after police operatives laid siege to her house in the early hours of the day.

Reports indicate that the security agents prevented Nunieh from leaving her residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in an alleged bid to stop her from appearing before a Senate panel, in Abuja, investigating allegations of corruption in the NDDC.





The panel is investigating alleged misappropriation of N40 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Governor Wike, according to TVC, forced his way into Nunieh’s residence and rescued her from “house arrest” as he drove away with her.

The governor was also said to have ordered the policemen to vacate the Ex-NDDC MD’s residence located at number 3, Owuru Creek view, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Nunieh had recently accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of corruption and sexual harassment amongst other things.