Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that his administration has re-positioned the healthcare sector for the development of the state.

Wike, who made the declaration Monday, while speaking at the commissioning of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex in Port Harcourt, announced that his administration has transferred local government primary healthcare workers to the Board.

The govenor announced the renaming of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board Complex to Chief PG Warmate House.

He said, “We are here to reassure our people that we care for you. All promises will made, will be fulfilled by the administration.”

Responding to opposition leaders who criticised the reconstruction of major state assets, Wike stated that the administration was still fixing these facilities because they were left to rot by the immediate past Rivers State Governor.

The governor said, “The healthcare sector has received sufficient attention from my administration. It is only second to the Ministry of Works.”

He announced a one-week ultimatum for parks operating near the board to relocate in the interest of the public.

Rivers State Health Commissioner, Prof Chike Princewill said the edifice was conceived and built by the Wike administration in order to provide a decent office accommodation for the effective management of primary healthcare in the state.

The Health Commissioner said that by the construction of the building, primary healthcare services will be operated under one roof.

Princewill said, “These enumerated achievements will not have been possible without the political commitment of the Rivers State Governor. He is equitably distributing health having understood that a healthy people beget a wealthy population.”

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State, Dr Datonye Alasia, said that this is a golden era for healthcare delivery in the state. The governor has strategically addressed all tiers of healthcare delivery.

He said that the Wike administration has ensured that the state enterred the golden era of the health sector.