



Erastus Awortu, Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Niger Delta Development Commission Matters, has dismissed insinuations that his principal has plans to control the NDDC.

Awortu was reacting to claims in the social media that Wike asked a court of law to order the commission to seek the state government’s consent before executing projects.

A State High Court presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli had ordered the NDDC to consult the state government before embarking on projects in the Rivers.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, Awortu said the court judgement was intended to eliminate duplication of projects and make the commission work better in the state and not for his principal to control the commission.





He said, “Some years ago, the NDDC advertised some jobs and most of the jobs they advertised were in government schools and on state government roads and lands.

“Of course you know the state government may have planned a particular piece of land for a particular project. Or could have in a particular year say we are going to supply chairs in this particular school.

“So, if NDDC wants to supply chairs in that same primary school, and if it reaches the state, the government can say no, this year we are supplying chairs. Why not look at the physical structure?

“Governments change, parties change but the law and the structures of government continue to develop every day. There are certain things that are beyond mere friendship. Certain things need to be put on record for the benefit of posterity.”