<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that being members of different political parties should not deny the country the much needed development.

He said under no circumstances should the country drift towards a one-party state because all political parties need to exist for the people to explore all alternatives.

He spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the new leadership of KAGOTE, an elite socio-cultural organization for the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “Party is a vehicle to a political position. When you get to that destination, you alight and work towards development. It should not stop us from seeking the development of our communities, irrespective of our political affiliations.

“We will not support a one-party State under any guise. Though people belong to different political parties, we should work together for development. There is no law that says everyone must belong to one political party.”

The Governor called on KAGOTE to work towards ensuring peace in Ogoni communities to create environment for peace.

“We should work for peace in Ogoni communities. The situation where there is insecurity in some communities is affecting development.

“I urge you to use your good offices to ensure that there is peace in Ogoniland. We must not allow criminals to speak on behalf of communities”, he said.





Wike assured KAGOTE that the Rivers State Security Council will work hard to resolve the security issues in Bodo City and its environs.

He said: “I will take up the issue of Bodo City with the State Commissioner of Police. We will work to bring peace to Bodo City.”

The Governor assured Ogoni people that his administration will ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in Ogoniland.

He expressed happiness with the calibre of persons who are members of the new Executive Council of KAGOTE.

“I am quite impressed with the caliber of persons who are members of the KAGOTE leadership. These are men and women who crave development for their area.

“We are ready to partner with any organisation that is committed to development. There is no need fighting ourselves, as we need to work for development”, he said.

Earlier, President of KAGOTE, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah offered the support of the organisation to the Wike Administration for the development of Rivers State.

He said: “We have come to offer support to your administration to better the lots of our people. We wish to join you in a fruitful partnership in your efforts to bring to our people and indeed all Rivers men and women of goodwill, good governance, improved security, infrastructural as well as human capacity development”.