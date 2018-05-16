Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the Mile One Market in Port Harcourt would be completed by December.

Speaking after project inspection, on Tuesday , Governor Wike said that the construction of the market was in fulfilment of his pledge to the people.

He said: “This is one of our signature projects. We are putting in place a befitting market for traders in the area. Recall that the immediate past administration promised to construct this market, but failed the people.

“The contractor said that the market will be completed in September, but, we are willing to allow him till December. They are delivering a quality market”.

Governor Wike visited projects that would be commissioned during the third year anniversary of his administration. According to him, the commissioning of projects will begin on May 23, 2018.

Projects visited included: National Industrial Court, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board Headquarters, Woji-Akpajo Bridge and Road, Produce House, Bishop Johnson, Creek Road, Cultural Centre and Doctors Quarters.

He said: “We are going round to see how prepared we are for the third year anniversary of our administration. We are quite impressed with what we have seen. Virtually 95 percent of the projects are ready. I am happy with the quality. The contractors are now finishing the key projects”.