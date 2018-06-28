Worried by the unprecedented insecurity and unwarranted attacks on unarmed communities by suspected herdsmen, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called for the immediate re-jigging of the nation’s security architecture.

Wike, who made the call when he received the management of Businessday Newspaper at the Government House Port Harcourt, said that the current approach to national security is no longer functional.

The governor said, “This time, criminality is targeted at some communities. Every time when they kill over a hundred innocent Nigerians, the security agencies claim that three persons have been arrested.

“After the deaths, they announce that special forces have been deployed to invaded communities. Will the special forces revive the slain persons?

“We must talk of re-jigging the security architecture. The present setting is not yielding results. We must introduce persons with new ideas and new thinking to check the ugly trend of insecurity.”

He regretted that most of his counterparts are not interested in working for the people as they are more concerned with battling for second term.

Wike said, “Some governors rather than stand for the people in terms of the growing insecurity, prefer to hobnob with the President, begging for second term support.”

On the Businessday Newspaper Governor of the Year Award, the governor stated that it will spur him to greater service.

The governor, who dedicated the award to the people of Rivers State, noted that the success of his administration is a function of the support of the people.

Earlier, Publisher of Businessday Newspaper, Mr Frank Aigbogun stated that Wike emerged Governor of the Year because of his outstanding developmental strides.

Aigbogu said that the organisation researched into key performance indicators and reached the verifiable resolution that Governor Wike deserves the honour.

He said the award ceremony will hold in Abuja on 19th July, 2018, adding that Businessday Newspaper will collaborate with the Rivers State government to hold an investment summit to drive economic growth.