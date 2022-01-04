Governor Wike hails Enugu governor as one of shinning lights of PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as a good man and one of the shining lights of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria.

Wike also described Ugwuanyi as “a humble, gentle and God-fearing leader” as well as “a very reliable brother and friend”.

The governor made the commendations when he led members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen and elders of the state, including a former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, to pay a fraternal visit to Ugwuanyi at his country home in Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in the spirit of the New Year festivities.

According to Wike, “This man (Ugwuanyi) you are seeing here is very quiet, very humble but he knows what to do at any point in time. Governor Ugwuanyi is not a noisemaker, he does not shout like me. He is very humble; he takes everything gently. He is a God-fearing man.”

Conveying the fraternal greetings of the government and people of Rivers to the people of Enugu, Wike who claimed he was amazed by the array of leaders of the state that came to receive him, stressed that Ugwuanyi deserved his commendations.

His words: “I am not a sycophant and I will not be a sycophant. I am not here to eulogise anybody, who is not supposed to be eulogised. But when you see a good thing, you say this is a good thing. When you see a bad thing, you say this is a bad thing. I don’t identify with those, who do not mean well for their people.

“I called my brother (Ugwuanyi) and I told him that I am coming to see him. That one of the governors I must see before we start work for the New Year, starting from tomorrow (Tuesday) must be Governor of Enugu State. I have not danced in any of the states I have gone to but I have to dance here. This man is a good man; a good man in all ramifications”.

Wike, however, thanked him for his support and the brotherhood both of them share, urging him to remain focused, courageous and strong in supporting the party.

Wike, who was later conferred with the Chieftaincy title of “Agu n’eche ibe of Enugu State” by the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, enjoined the people and leaders of Enugu State to continue to rally around Ugwuanyi in his pursuit of peace and good governance.

However, welcoming Wike, Ugwuanyi, who described him as “the Seven Star Governor of Rivers State”, said he has distinguished himself as a visionary, bold and audacious leader, adding: “You have inspired trust and confidence in our democracy. You have been a defender of the defenceless, and you have continued to glorify God with the instrumentality of your office.”

Ugwuanyi told Wike that, “We are proud of your accomplishments as Governor of Rivers State, elected on the platform of our great party. This fraternal visit signposts the deepening of the fellowship between the governments and good people of the Treasure Base of the Nation and the Coal City-states.

“I am glad that Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council under the leadership of her Chairman, His Royal Majesty, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, deemed it fit to confer on you, the revered title of ‘Agu n’eche ibe of Enugu State’ as a testament to this camaraderie and your sterling leadership qualities as well as a memento of this auspicious visit”.