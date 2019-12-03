<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday said he was not in any contest or fight with anyone in the state.

Wike explained that the electioneering period was over and that it is time to fulfil promises, provide good governance rather than engage in fights with the electorate.

According to a statement signed and forwarded to newsmen by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor made the assertions while receiving the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “We are here to assist. We are not fighting with anybody. We are here to complement the efforts of the Government.

“Politics has come and politics has gone. We have won the election here, they have lost. But they have won in other places. Politics has ended and we are now talking about governance.”

While speaking on the current state of NYSC in the state, Wike condemned a situation where corps members device different strategies to ensure they are posted back to their home states.

He said: “We should try and discourage the idea that you must serve in your state. That is the essence of the NYSC Scheme.”

He assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to promote the welfare of Corps Members serving in the state.

“The corps members posted here serve our state. So, it is our responsibility to take care of their welfare. They are working for the benefit of Rivers State “, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government is still willing to assist the family of the corps member killed during the rerun elections.

The Governor assured that the Rivers State Government will deliver the auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp and other projects during the first year of his second term.

Earlier, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding contributions to the development of NYSC infrastructure in the permanent orientation camp.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for the payment of allowances to Rivers corps members and the construction of a 5000 seater auditorium at the Orientation Camp.

He described Governor Wike as an NYSC friendly Governor who has encouraged corps members to give their best.

“I thank you most sincerely, others are watching. I encourage them to emulate the Rivers State Governor “, he said.