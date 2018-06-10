Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has alerted Nigerians that the Federal Government has contacted a Lebanese who has been directed to claim that he received money from him (Rivers State Governor) to procure arms for the 2019 elections.

Also, Governor Wike alerted Nigerians on the arrest of the orderly of Rivers State Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Akin Fakorede, and another SARs operative for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, on Sunday at the St Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Governor Wike said that the APC Federal Government has entered a devious mode where it believes that framing opponents will enhance its political fortunes.

He noted that initially Nigerians thought he was playing politics until Former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed details of how the desperate APC Federal Government plans to frame him up.

“The Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to say that I told him to buy arms for the purpose of the forthcoming elections.

“I am not close to any Lebanese, let alone give money to anyone to buy arms for elections. We have dutifully served our people and we don’t need to purchase arms for elections.

“If elections are held 20, 000 times, we will win because our projects have positively impacted the lives of our people “.

The governor stated that the APC Federal Government is also planning to sponsor crisis in Rivers State ahead of the the 2019 elections, for the state’s election to be postponed. He said the target is to use security agencies for rigging purposes.

“They plan to cause so much crisis in the state so that Rivers election is held on a separate date. Their plot will fail. Rivers election will hold same day with that of other states.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that most of the kidnappings and armed robbery in Rivers State are masterminded by SARS operatives under the leadership of Akin Fakorede .

He said that the arrest and detention of the SARS Operatives prove their involvement in criminality against the people of the state.

The governor said that Sergeant Ndubuisi Okoro, the Police Orderly of the Rivers State Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Akin Fakorede, has been arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping while another member of the Rivers State SARS Commander’s team; Sergeant Christopher Abakpa has also been arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Governor Wike declared that he is alerting Nigerians because the Police High Command will sweep the matter under the carpet.

He said that the two SARS Operatives run a kidnap and armed robbery gang of eight persons. According to him, the policemen have confessed to their crime.

He said that the State Government is in possession of the statements made by the arrested operatives who kidnapped one Mrs Eva.

On the thanksgiving service, Governor Wike thanked God for preserving the life of Chief Nmerukini.

Earlier, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, said that he was in church with his family to thank God for surviving a major surgery.