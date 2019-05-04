<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on his accusation that governors in Nigeria’s troubled states foment troubles to inflate security votes.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who spoke Saturday through the Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, a lawyer, insisted that Magu was being economical with the truth.

Okah said: “Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, disagrees with the EFCC Chairman in his comment, because Rivers State is hungry for funds to execute projects.

“We do not need a crime decoy. It is a bad omen and anathema. We pray and fight against violence or high-calibre crimes in Rivers State.

“If we can have a near-zero crime situation in Rivers State, the money being spent to support security agencies will be utilised to fund projects, which Governor Wike is noted for.”