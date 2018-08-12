Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed shock over the death of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma.

Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, directed that flags at the State Government House and government offices be flown at half-mast for two days.

Wike led some leaders of the state and members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to Aguma family house at Ogbunabali, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, Nwakaudu said in the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a condolence register has been opened at the Government House in honour of the late Attorney-General who was said to have died on Friday.

Prominent leaders of the state and members of the State Executive Council have expressed their condolences via the condolence register.

Dignitaries who had signed the condolence register included the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; the Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Local Government Development Authority, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra; and the Rivers State Finance Commissioner, Dr. Fred Kpakol.

Others are the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku; and the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on SDGs, Toru Ofili.