Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has indicated that neither intimidation nor propaganda will make him change his decision declaring Rivers a Christian state.

Governor Wike’s Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, suggested this at the Special Annual Thanksgiving Service by the Apara Committee of Friends at the St. Silas Anglican Church, Eneka, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

“Let me say that the Governor will not change his decision, no matter the level of intimidation, criticism, about his declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State,” said Woke.

“The reason is very simple. As a son and Governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that the Governor has seen God’s goodness, mercy and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.

“That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers a Christian state,” the Chief of Staff said.

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to invest in the security of lives and property, Woke stated.

“You will agree with me that the level of insecurity has reduced to the minimum level, even in this festive period. God Almighty has given us peace and we will continue to live in peace,” he said.

The recent declaration by Wike of Rivers as a Christian state was made at the commissioning and dedication of a 14,000-seater church auditorium of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Rumuola, Port Harcourt, by the General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya.

He appealed to those in areas where the administration is constructing three flyover bridges to bear with it, saying the hardship would be over in 16 months.

“I want to appeal to us that whatever inconveniences that we are suffering is for a temporal moment,” the Governor said.

“In the next 16 months, all the inconveniences you are passing through will be a thing of the past.”

In a sermon, Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, said the Christmas season was a time for thanksgiving to God for his blessings.