Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on leaders of the state from all political persuasions to liaise with his administration to move the state forward.

Speaking during the first anniversary thanksgiving service of Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt yesterday, the governor said it was incumbent on leaders of the state to work for the development of the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, the State governor said with the conclusion of elections, time had come to promote a united front for growth.

He said: “Now that elections have been won and lost, it is important for us to come together for the development of the state.

The governor urged all political actors to reconcile for the good of the state. He said he had forgiven those who offended him and had sought forgiveness, saying some criminal cases against some politicians have been withdrawn to pave the way for peace.

Governor Wike congratulated the bishop for his first eventful year in office. He commended him for his investments in human empowerment, which, he said, was is in line with the achievements of the state government.

Anglican Bishop thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve in His vineyard. The cleric further acknowledged that there was much work to be done, and prayed God to always create the avenue for the diocese to grow.

In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt. Rev. Precious Nwala, said that the Grace of God is necessary for salvation and social growth.