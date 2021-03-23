



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has discussed a number of business and investment interests with the new Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Bertrand.

The meeting, which held behind closed door at Government House Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, gave a clear indication of mutual consent on the areas of investment interests that will benefit Rivers State and the Belgium Governments.





Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Belgian Ambassador, Mr. Daniel Bertrand, said his visit to Rivers State, was propelled by the concern to see the extent of operations of Belgium companies in Rivers State.

“This is my first visit to Rivers State. So, I want to pay a courtesy call on his Excellency, the Governor. I am here to visit the State and to visit Belgium companies existing in this area.

“There are already some Belgium companies existing in Nigeria with facilities in Rivers State. So we have some opportunities to have our facilities in gas and agriculture.”