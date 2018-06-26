Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved automatic employment for Rivers State indigenes who bagged Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) during the 2018 Convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University.

Governor Wike also approved the offer of automatic scholarship for all the 25 Rivers indigenes who bagged First Class Degrees during the 2018 Convocation Ceremony of the university.

Addressing the 2018 Convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike announced scholarship to Rivers indigenes admitted to study medicine in any recognised university in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said: “I have approved the immediate restoration of the multi-campus status of the Rivers State University.

“I direct the university to immediately proceed with arrangements to establish a campus of two faculties in Ahoada. The State Government will complete the abandoned mega secondary school in Emohua Local Government Area and donate it to the Rivers State University to establish the appropriate Faculty to provide more educational opportunities for the development of our young ones”.

The governor stated that Rivers State University occupies a strategic position in the priority list of his administration, noting that efforts to grow the institution would be sustained.

Governor Wike said that the State Government will act decisively on the issues of admission racketeering and sorting by some staff of the institution.

While congratulating all graduands at the 2018 Convocation ceremony of the University, Governor Wike charged them to apply the knowledge gained from the institution to attain success in all their future endeavours.

“Our responsibility as a government is to support the Rivers State University to grow from strength to strength “, the Rivers State Governor said.

He announced the approval of the Harmonized University Salaries Structure as obtainable for State Universities for the institution.

Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd), assured that the University will continue to build on well set priorities of moral discipline and rectitude, as well as maintaining the best quality of academic and non-academic staff.

He said that the institution has worked hard to eliminate all forms of examination malpractice, admission irregularities, cultism , drug abuse and other social vices.

The Pro-Chancellor further announced the resolution of the University to confer on the Rivers State Governor a Honorary Doctorate Degree for his outstanding developmental strides. The conferment ceremony will hold at a later date.

In a convocation address, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia, said that 4,536 graduands received first degrees, post graduate diplomas, masters and doctorate degrees.

He extolled Governor Wike for the giant strides of his administration which have enhanced the development of the university.

“I wish to conclude this address by thanking our governor and visitor for the high level of professionalism and statesmanship which has been brought to governance,” the Vice Chancellor said.

He said that the University has been lucky for the midas touch of the Rivers State Governor in the areas of infrastructural development, leading to all faculties having their respective buildings.