The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Sidi M. Bage CON, JSC (rtd) as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
A statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, said the appointment is with immediate effect.
