In a bid to create access to quality education, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Sidi M. Bage CON, JSC (rtd) as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

