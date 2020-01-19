<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has clarified statements alluding to his alleged plan to probe the administration of his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Uzodinma maintained that he never called for probe of Ihedioha administration.

The governor explained that though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statements of the state may have been misconstrued.

He gave the clarification after inspecting some structures at the government house in Owerri, over the weekend.

Uzodinma said: “When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.





“The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground.”

The governor, however, stressed that anyone from the administration of his predecessor may be called upon during investigation since there’s been no proper handover from Ihedioha.

He stated that he hasn’t made any pronouncement of probing anyone yet.

“We will start and in the course of doing our business, if there are things that require investigation, we will subject them to an investigation.

“My business here is to govern the people, and in the process, if there is any need for any particular issue to be investigated or probed I will do that, but let nobody begin to speak for me because I have not said that yet,” he said.