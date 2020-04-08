<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday said that food items for the less privileged have started arriving into the state, as part of the palliatives for covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare and Sanitation, Elias Emedom, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

When newsmen asked him, what are the strategies to be used in the distribution of the food items, he said that the distribution will be done according to the 305 wards in the state. The traditional rulers, town union presidents as well as the local government chairmen will be involved.

He added that the task force on covid-19 led by Professor Maurice Iwu, would also be part of the arrangement of the distribution exercise.

According to Emedom, “The governor of Imo state will be working with the ministry of social welfare and sanitation and Task force on covid-19 led by professor Maurice Iwu, in bringing the palliatives to Imo citizens to help them survive the negative effect of the virus.

“I want to tell you soon the government will make good his palliatives of his promises for Imo citizens. It will be displayed at the 305 wards in Imo state, the traditional rulers, president town unions and the authorities at the local government will all be involved.





“As I am talking to you now the food items have started arriving in Imo state, and soon when I say soon it will not take long things will start working out in Imo state, and our people will start benefitting. The governor is serious and under the shared prosperity agenda Imolites will enjoy and thank the government.”

He explained further that, “The Social Welfare and Sanitation Ministry is one amongst the new ministries created by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“The ministry has about 8 departments, top on the list of this departments is the social welfare department and sanitation. This department functions to handle the social welfare issues of the citizens of Imo State as it concerns the government.

“The relevance of this ministry comes to the fore particular at this moment of the much dreaded corona virus scourge aka as Covid 19 which part of the strategies for protection of the citizens of Imo State is the lock down which involves limitation and restriction of movement of residents of the state with limited movement for those on essential duties.”