<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an expanded meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The newly sworn-in Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, is attending his NEC meeting, his first since the apex court last week Tuesday declared him the winner of March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.





With the addition of the ‘wrongly excluded results‘ from the 388 polling units during the final collation of the governorship election by INEC, Mr Uzodinma, who originally came fourth, was declared the winner by the Justice Tanko Muhammad-led seven-member panel of the Supreme Court.

The first NEC of the year is being attended by state governors, top government officials and representatives of agencies invited to make presentations.

The meeting is taking place at the State House Conference Center rather than the usual Aso chamber.

A communique is expected at the end of the session later today.