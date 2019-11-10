<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday urged traditional rulers and community leaders in the state to create peace atmosphere for the execution of World Bank-assisted projects in their domains.

Ugwuanyi made the call in Enugu at the presentation of N11 million cheques to members of Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) and Gender and Vulnerable Groups (GNG) from 11 communities in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Emeka Mamah, reiterated that development of rural communities remained part of his administration’s four-point cardinal programme.

He added that government would not relent in its efforts to transform rural communities in the state.

“It will be difficult to have meaningful projects in a place where there are disunity and rancour.

“I implore you all to embrace peace and work together to get the desired result at the end of the day. We do not want crisis of any sort in your respective communities.

“You all know that the projects are community-driven and we expect you to carry out your assignment with utmost sincerity.

“The projects were initiated by you and we expect fraud-free execution of the projects as well.

“We don’t want crisis of any type in your communities, as this can derail the execution of the projects,’’ Ugwuanyi said.