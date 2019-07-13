<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has advocated for the entrenchment of arbitration as a vital integral part of criminal justice delivery in the country.

Umahi raised the advocacy during a valedictory court session held in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Hon. Justice Alloy Nwankwo, at the State High Court, Abakaliki.

Umahi observed that the delivery of criminal justice should be done in such a manner that it would involve a means of pacifying the offended before pardoning the offender, adding that such would guarantee permanent peace between the concerned parties.

The Governor also called for the administration of criminal justice in such a manner as to exonerate an innocent unborn child of any pregnant offender.

According to him, the sentencing to death of a pregnant woman with the child in her womb tantamount to displacement of justice against the presumably pure and innocent soul.

Umahi, who eulogised the retiring Chief Judge for his virtues of honesty, integrity and profound legal intelligence, further commended him for all his innovations, mediatory roles and legal interventions during periods of administrative and political crises in the State.

Umahi said: “Through your advice and commitment, we have sent to the State House of Assembly a bill for the domestication of Criminal Justice in the State and we commend your efforts toward decongesting of the prisons through prompt justice delivery, especially as it affects awaiting trial inmates.

“In our administration of criminal justice, there is one very important aspect.

“We came out with a policy that before we can pardon any criminal offender, we must have a way to reach out to the offended party so that we can make peace.

“Again, our position in administering criminal justice is that for a woman who is pregnant, the child in the womb is pure and free and a means must be instituted to save thousands of such child.”

While observing that most youths excuse their criminal activities with the rising unemployment in the country, he noted that his administration recently offered scholarships to over 90 indigenous first class graduates to further their academics to doctorate level with monthly stipend of N20,000 each.

He however urged the nation’s youth to find avenues for self reliance rather than waiting only for political posts and white collar jobs.

Governor Umahi, who named the new ultramodern High Court Auditorium after the outgoing Chief Judge as a memorial for his diligent service to the State, called on him to continue with his invaluable advisory role to the State and wished him well in all his future endeavours.

The outgoing Chief Judge, who presided over the valedictory session, attributed his successes in the legal sector as to the grace of God.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting autonomy to State Judiciary and called on the judiciary to continue to strengthen itself independently as the last hope of the common man.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke; the most senior advocate at the event, Chief Anthony Nwogbo; Chairmen of the Nigeria Bar Association within and outside the State; as well as others who spoke, poured encomiums on the Chief Judge for his sagacity and excellent character.

Ofoke described Nwankwo as a unique personality and legal icon, a quintessential detribalised gentleman who has adopted tact and great intelligence in stamping his name in the anals of legal profession in the country.

Born on July 14, 1954 in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State, Nwankwo served as Chief Judge in the State for 16 years.

He had held several legal positions and appointments at the national level, including two term representative of the State in the National Judicial Council.