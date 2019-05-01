<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, reiterated his pledge not to harbour criminals, miscreants and drug peddlers as witnessed in some states of the federation.

Umahi made this known while addressing the executive intelligence management course 12 of the Institute for Security Services, lower Usman Dam Bawari, Abuja, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakaliki.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, however, called on the security architecture of the nation to rise up to the challenge of combating the increasing crimes in the country.

“I must say with any amount of energy in me that the security architecture in the nation has a lot to do.

“I was in my office giving you analysis of what the director of DSS in the state has been doing here. There are a lot of issues that would have engulfed the state in terms of security wise but he managed the situation.”