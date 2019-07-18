<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ebonyi State Governor David Nweze Umahi has sworn in a 29-year-old photographer, Francis Nwaze, into his cabinet as his special Assistance on media/project documentation.

The governor gave him the portfolio along with other principal officers at the Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Nwaze, who hails from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, in his acceptance speech, promised to ensure that all the government projects going on in the state shall be documented perfectly including the ongoing mall, the airport, the international market, the roads and its quality, the cement factories and the water plants till complete stage.

Nwaze also promised to use his appointment to showcase the world what the Government of Ebonyi State under the leadership of David Umahi has achieved in taking the state to greater heights.

He further promised to use every medium to inform the world of the transformation in Ebonyi State, while he charged the people of Ebonyi to keep supporting Governor Umahi to make Ebonyi State become the best state in Nigeria and globally.

“Somehow, the job is going to be tedious but we are going to do it because our governor has given us focus and made us strong in all that we do.

“First, I shall be looking at a monthly album that will document all the projects that are being carried out in the state. We shall also look at the way they were in last four years before the governor came on board and then we now look at the present nature of what it is today and what it will be in the next four years.

“I and my team shall be reporting the progress of the work weekly, monthly and at the end of every year, we do a summary of the state achievements.

“I have been in this photography profession for a very long time and I have gained experience. I graduated in the year 2012, and since then I have been in the system and while in school I have been doing a lot of programme in ICT, and I did some works in graphics and professionally, I am an accountant. So when it comes to documentation and what I do, it is just like my calling so is part of the job I like doing,” he said