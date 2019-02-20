



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Monday ordered the immediately suspension of the collection of Personal Income Tax and other illegal revenues from markets in the state.

He also announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the local government areas in the state till further notice.

Umahi made the announcement at a town hall meeting, which held at the Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium, Abakaliki.

The governor gave the order following complaints by market women in the state, through their leader, Mrs Akoji Agnes, of illegal collection by some fraudsters and illegal revenue collectors.

He also directed that no levy or tax should be collected from women selling vegetables and other perishables in open markets.

“All these women who don’t have shops and who are selling vegetables, nobody should collect any tax or levy from them again,” he ordered.

According to him, those who have stalls or shops in any market in the state should pay only the consolidated revenue agreed by the state government with leaders of various markets in the state.

He regretted that fraudsters have capitalized on ignorance of the people on the harmonised consolidated revenue to defraud traders and landlords in the state.

He directed Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe to set up a committee on revenue to hold a meeting with market women, traders, council chairman, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to come up with an acceptable revenue they are to pay.

“Nobody should overburden these women and the poor traders with heavy taxation, which they cannot pay. The worst part is that they collect these illegal revenues in the name of government and in my name,” he said.

The governor also suspended the collection of previous years’ revenue until the harmonisation of the revenues were concluded.