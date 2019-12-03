<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, stressed that he supports the closure of the Nigerian border as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi, who stated this during the Central Bank Account Opening Week, at Onueke Township Stadium in the Ezza South Local Government Area added that the closure of the border would boost the economic capacity of farmers, curtail the influx of foreign herdsmen into the country and minimise illegal dealings within the petroleum sector.

Umahi said, “You might not know the amount of poison that is being smuggled into this country in the name of foreign rice. This border closure is a welcome development and I stand with Mr. President. Quote me anywhere.”

The Account Opening Week is an initiative of the Bankers Committee, financial services providers and all financial inclusion stakeholders in the state.

The idea behind it was to drive activities towards achieving the set target of financial inclusion for all in 2019 as spearheaded by the CBB.

The Governor said, “Ebonyi has keyed into the programs of the CBN. I stand with the President on the closure of the border. The influx of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria will be restricted. By the closure, our farmers are happy.

“You might not know the amount of poison being smuggled into this country in the name of foreign rice. I support the president’s stance on the closure of the border. We are recouping our petroleum products. Our nation should not be a dumping ground. A lot of poison is being smuggled into the country in the name of foreign rice.

“We have arrested many people in connection with the smuggling of foreign rice into Ebonyi. We will obtain a court order to burn the rice and also for the drivers of the trucks to pay between N5m and N10m.”