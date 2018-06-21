The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday said the state police command discovered an ‘explosive device’ suspected to be a bomb at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Secretariat along Abakaliki Enugu Expressway.

The discovery of the device, he said, resulted in an emergency security meeting summoned by him at the State Executive Council chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The meeting had in attendance the heads of the police, army, SSS, prisons, immigration, NSCDC, customs and NDLEA. The governor briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

Mr Umahi alleged that ”all available security briefs from the commissioner of police and other security chiefs in the state pointed to desperation of some persons in the opposition party.”

The governor belongs to the PDP. It is not clear which opposition party the governor was referring to.

“The police discovered bomb in our PDP secretariat and from all accounts and information from the security briefs, from the commissioner of police, the IED was a little bit old showing that it must have been planted by the ”desperate opposition people”. One of the days, I was at the secretariat for a meeting but God did not allow the thing (bomb) to detonate and God will never allow it to happen to us.

“Our suspects are the ”desperate opposition people” who have become jobless and aggressive ahead of the 2019 general election because they think they can seize power by all means. I have directed the security chiefs to make full scale investigation into the incident and report to their various headquarters while we as government will report to Mr President,” Mr Umahi said.

He also decried the rising cases of violence in the state allegedly perpetrated by militias ”suspected to have come from Cross River State.

He also lamented that despite his attempt to maintain peace between the people of Edda in Afikpo South and Oferekpe in Ikwo local government areas of the state, the violence has continued.

“The council also received briefs from the security agencies concerning the worrisome killings of our people in Edda and Oferekpe areas by the Cross River State people. I have complained to Mr President and Vice President, I have also complained to various quarters and nothing seems to be happening. I have asked my people to defend themselves with stones. We are tired of complaining and we can’t allow ourselves to be killed like fowl.”

The Governor also condemned the cult related killings in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in which two persons were reportedly killed.

He also called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra to rescind a recent decision on renaming the Abakaliki street in Awka, Anambra state capital ”in the interest of unity and love Anambra and Ebonyi States have shared”.

The governor also constituted a special committee to be headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hyginus Nwokwu to interface with Governor Obiano on the matter, vowing that the matter would soon be resolved.

None of the other security chiefs at the briefing spoke to journalists on the bomb discovery.