



Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman, Southeast Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, says it is impossible for the zone to have a joint security network.

Umahi stated this on Thursday when he appeared on Channels Television’s morning show: ‘Sunrise Daily’.

According to him, the governors in the zone are comfortable with the different security architectures at various states because the personnel are working very well.

“What we have in Southeast states in a joint security committee which trains Neighbourhood Watch and the vigilante groups or other local security architectures at different states in the region.”

If anybody tells you that there could be security personnel from different states to form joint security for this region, it is not a possibility. It is not workable even if the constitution permits it,” he said.





He said having a joint security network would have challenges in terms of deployment of personnel from one state to another which they may not be familiar with.

He said: “Every state is peculiar and so are their security challenges. The problem is that those complaining about the lack of joint security for the South-East are not living in the region. They don’t have the knowledge of how security works in the region.

“The governors of the South-East States are comfortable with the different security architectures at various states because the personnel are working very well. There’s a problem of insecurity in the region, but the issue is not peculiar to the region alone, it’s a national problem.

“We’re happy with what our local security personnel are doing in different states. We’re not God who assures 100 per cent security but we’re trying our best and this what our people want,” he said.