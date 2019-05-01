<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has directed immediate sack of 560 Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants.

Also sacked were coordinators of 64 development centre and over 200 management committee members in the state.

The Technical Assistance were appointed just before the general elections in the country.

The sacked took effect from 1st May 2019.

Similarly, the governor has directed those 64 Coordinators, Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants affected to hand over all official documents and property in their possession to chairmen of local government areas in their domain and to secretary of the state government, respectively.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Principal Secretary to the governor, Hon. Clement A Nweke and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

The statement reads in parts: “The governor, HE Engr. David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE has approved the dissolution of the 64 Coordinators and Management Committee Members and also all the Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants to the governor with effect from 1st May 2019.

“He directed that all the affected public servants should submit all the official materials in their position to the Principal Secretary to the governor on or before 1st May 2019.

“He wished them well and promised to invite them for a valedictory session to appreciate them soon,” it stated.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that governor Umahi would, before the end of this month, desolved his cabinet.